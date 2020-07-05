Rent Calculator
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
79 Howell Dr SW
Last updated July 23 2019 at 11:24 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
79 Howell Dr SW
79 Howell Drive Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
79 Howell Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Adamsville
Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Check out this new renovation 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom
New appliances with granite counter!!
This home accepts housing choice program vouchers!!
Call 404-829-2319 to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 79 Howell Dr SW have any available units?
79 Howell Dr SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 79 Howell Dr SW currently offering any rent specials?
79 Howell Dr SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 Howell Dr SW pet-friendly?
No, 79 Howell Dr SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 79 Howell Dr SW offer parking?
No, 79 Howell Dr SW does not offer parking.
Does 79 Howell Dr SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 79 Howell Dr SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 Howell Dr SW have a pool?
No, 79 Howell Dr SW does not have a pool.
Does 79 Howell Dr SW have accessible units?
No, 79 Howell Dr SW does not have accessible units.
Does 79 Howell Dr SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 79 Howell Dr SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 79 Howell Dr SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 79 Howell Dr SW does not have units with air conditioning.
