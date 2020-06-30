79 E Lake Terrace SE

Amenities

In the heart of Historic Kirkwood-this spacious open floor plan offers a neutral interior, hardwoods on both levels, large master suite w/two walk in closets-dual vanities, sep shower/tub; finished basement with 4th bonus room (ideal for office/ play room),large living area w/fireplace, walk-in laundry room,open eat-in kitchen, sep DR,expansive screened porch overlooking private yard, 2 car oversized garage & picket fenced front yard.Move in ready-available February 1st. Close to Oakhurst Village, Kirkwood Station,YMCA,DREW Charter School and restaurants at 2nd & Hosea.