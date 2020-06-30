All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 79 E Lake Terrace SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
79 E Lake Terrace SE
Last updated February 24 2020 at 11:58 PM

79 E Lake Terrace SE

79 East Lake Terrace Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Kirkwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

79 East Lake Terrace Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
Kirkwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
In the heart of Historic Kirkwood-this spacious open floor plan offers a neutral interior, hardwoods on both levels, large master suite w/two walk in closets-dual vanities, sep shower/tub; finished basement with 4th bonus room (ideal for office/ play room),large living area w/fireplace, walk-in laundry room,open eat-in kitchen, sep DR,expansive screened porch overlooking private yard, 2 car oversized garage & picket fenced front yard.Move in ready-available February 1st. Close to Oakhurst Village, Kirkwood Station,YMCA,DREW Charter School and restaurants at 2nd & Hosea.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79 E Lake Terrace SE have any available units?
79 E Lake Terrace SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 79 E Lake Terrace SE have?
Some of 79 E Lake Terrace SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79 E Lake Terrace SE currently offering any rent specials?
79 E Lake Terrace SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 E Lake Terrace SE pet-friendly?
No, 79 E Lake Terrace SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 79 E Lake Terrace SE offer parking?
Yes, 79 E Lake Terrace SE offers parking.
Does 79 E Lake Terrace SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 79 E Lake Terrace SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 E Lake Terrace SE have a pool?
No, 79 E Lake Terrace SE does not have a pool.
Does 79 E Lake Terrace SE have accessible units?
No, 79 E Lake Terrace SE does not have accessible units.
Does 79 E Lake Terrace SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 79 E Lake Terrace SE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Court
1247 Joseph E Boone Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30314
Gables Midtown
1925 Monroe Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Berkeley Heights
1700 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Ayla
44 Krog St NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Walton Vinings
4949 Oakdale Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30080
The Bryant at Buckhead Village
400 Pharr Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Vesta Adams Park
1991 Delowe Dr SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
North and Line
385 North Angier Avenue Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30308

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus