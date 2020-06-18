All apartments in Atlanta
785 Palatine Ave SE

785 Palatine Avenue Southeast · (770) 733-1756
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

785 Palatine Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Ormewood Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 785 Palatine Ave SE · Avail. Aug 1

$1,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1060 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
785 Palatine Ave SE Available 08/01/20 2 Bed 1 Bath in Atlanta! - Pre-Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1938424

To Apply:

Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the “Available Homes” tab, locate the property, and click the “Apply Now” button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.

Rental Qualifications:

Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount (Please note: Child Support will not be accepted as verifiable income.)
No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
No open bankruptcies
Minimum Credit Score 550
Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.
If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.
Approval process is based on the most qualified applicant

NO Section 8

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday – Friday 8:30a – 5:00p

We do not advertise on Craigslist. 785 Palatine Ave SE is currently being rented for $1750/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies

(RLNE5861856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 785 Palatine Ave SE have any available units?
785 Palatine Ave SE has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 785 Palatine Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
785 Palatine Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 785 Palatine Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 785 Palatine Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 785 Palatine Ave SE offer parking?
No, 785 Palatine Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 785 Palatine Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 785 Palatine Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 785 Palatine Ave SE have a pool?
No, 785 Palatine Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 785 Palatine Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 785 Palatine Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 785 Palatine Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 785 Palatine Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 785 Palatine Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 785 Palatine Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.
