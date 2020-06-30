All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 78 Candlelight Lane SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
78 Candlelight Lane SW
Last updated January 18 2020 at 5:24 AM

78 Candlelight Lane SW

78 Candlelight Lane Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

78 Candlelight Lane Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Baker Hills

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Atlanta, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 Candlelight Lane SW have any available units?
78 Candlelight Lane SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 78 Candlelight Lane SW have?
Some of 78 Candlelight Lane SW's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 Candlelight Lane SW currently offering any rent specials?
78 Candlelight Lane SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 Candlelight Lane SW pet-friendly?
No, 78 Candlelight Lane SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 78 Candlelight Lane SW offer parking?
No, 78 Candlelight Lane SW does not offer parking.
Does 78 Candlelight Lane SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 78 Candlelight Lane SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 Candlelight Lane SW have a pool?
No, 78 Candlelight Lane SW does not have a pool.
Does 78 Candlelight Lane SW have accessible units?
No, 78 Candlelight Lane SW does not have accessible units.
Does 78 Candlelight Lane SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78 Candlelight Lane SW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hudson Ridge
3505 Windy Ridge Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Mount Vernon Flats at The Perimeter
1265 Mount Vernon Hwy
Atlanta, GA 30338
Stadium Walk
4501 Circle 75 Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Skylark
1099 Boulevard SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Mezzo Apartment Homes
2171 Peachtree Road NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Star Metals
1050 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
755 North Apartments
755 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Madison Brookhaven
3078 Clairmont Rd
Atlanta, GA 30329

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus