Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
77 SE Finch Drive
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:47 AM
77 SE Finch Drive
77 Finch Dr SE
·
No Longer Available
Location
77 Finch Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30315
Swallow Circle - Baywood
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Home move-in ready fully renovated new stainless steel appliances nice beautiful backyard near MARTA.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 77 SE Finch Drive have any available units?
77 SE Finch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 77 SE Finch Drive have?
Some of 77 SE Finch Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 77 SE Finch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
77 SE Finch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 SE Finch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 77 SE Finch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 77 SE Finch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 77 SE Finch Drive offers parking.
Does 77 SE Finch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 77 SE Finch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 SE Finch Drive have a pool?
No, 77 SE Finch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 77 SE Finch Drive have accessible units?
No, 77 SE Finch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 77 SE Finch Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 77 SE Finch Drive has units with dishwashers.
