Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities community garden fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

New ConstuctionTownhome in popular "Grant Park" area. Walking distance to future Belt line. Home offers: Gourmet kitchen style w/ white kitchen cabinets, SS appliances, beautiful quartz countertops, carpet in bedrooms, spacious living area that opens into cozy covered balcony. 2 car garage, W/D included. Community Amenities include: Stone amphitheater seating, community garden, dog-friendly areas, fire pit, and hide-away conversation area. Walk the to shops, park and more! PLEASE GPS Address:1133 Rambler Cross, Atlanta, GA 30312