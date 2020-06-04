Amenities
New ConstuctionTownhome in popular "Grant Park" area. Walking distance to future Belt line. Home offers: Gourmet kitchen style w/ white kitchen cabinets, SS appliances, beautiful quartz countertops, carpet in bedrooms, spacious living area that opens into cozy covered balcony. 2 car garage, W/D included. Community Amenities include: Stone amphitheater seating, community garden, dog-friendly areas, fire pit, and hide-away conversation area. Walk the to shops, park and more! PLEASE GPS Address:1133 Rambler Cross, Atlanta, GA 30312