Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

766 Cady

766 Cady Way · No Longer Available
Location

766 Cady Way, Atlanta, GA 30312
Boulevard Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
community garden
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
community garden
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
New ConstuctionTownhome in popular "Grant Park" area. Walking distance to future Belt line. Home offers: Gourmet kitchen style w/ white kitchen cabinets, SS appliances, beautiful quartz countertops, carpet in bedrooms, spacious living area that opens into cozy covered balcony. 2 car garage, W/D included. Community Amenities include: Stone amphitheater seating, community garden, dog-friendly areas, fire pit, and hide-away conversation area. Walk the to shops, park and more! PLEASE GPS Address:1133 Rambler Cross, Atlanta, GA 30312

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 766 Cady have any available units?
766 Cady doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 766 Cady have?
Some of 766 Cady's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 766 Cady currently offering any rent specials?
766 Cady is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 766 Cady pet-friendly?
Yes, 766 Cady is pet friendly.
Does 766 Cady offer parking?
Yes, 766 Cady offers parking.
Does 766 Cady have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 766 Cady offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 766 Cady have a pool?
No, 766 Cady does not have a pool.
Does 766 Cady have accessible units?
No, 766 Cady does not have accessible units.
Does 766 Cady have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 766 Cady has units with dishwashers.
