Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Hurry! This one won't last long! - Excellent opportunity to live in town! Up and coming Pittsburgh community West End, near Metropolitian Pkwy and Ralph Abernathy! On bus line! Completely renovated 3 beds and 2 baths. Open spacious move in ready home! New Baths, New kitchen and beautiful hardwood floors. Pets are negotiable. Kitchen appliances will be installed.NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Some fees apply. To schedule a viewing, please call 678-929-4345.



(RLNE4590210)