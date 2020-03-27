757 Aerial Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit garage pet friendly

Spacious 3BR/3.5BA in NEW Sought-After SWIFT Beltline Community! - Trendy 3BR/3.5BA Townhome in THE SWIFT, Atlanta's Fastest Selling Future Belt Line Community. This Exquisite Townhome Boasts Designer Finishes and Unique Exterior Facades, Private Deck and 2-Car Garage. You'll Enjoy the Open Floor Plan with Gourmet Kitchen, Separate Dining & Oversized Living Room with Hardwood Floors. Master located on Top Level and Each Secondary BR Features a Private Full Bath! Exceptional Community Living is Yours and HOA Maintains the Exterior. Just Steps from the Beltline Spur & Amenities Area Featuring a Community Pavilion, Fire Pit & Greenspace.



Only 1.5 blocks from the Belt Line, Blocks to Beacon Atlanta Retail, Walking Distance to Grant Park and New Madison Yards, Minutes to East Atlanta Village, Great Schools!



GPS: Use 1144 Avondale Ave for Leasing Tours



Min Credit Score: 625

Min 2 Years Rental History (no evictions or housing debt)

Verifiable Income at least 3x monthly rent

NO Section 8



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4713692)