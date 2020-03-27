All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

757 Aerial Way

757 Aerial Way · No Longer Available
Location

757 Aerial Way, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fire pit
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3BR/3.5BA in NEW Sought-After SWIFT Beltline Community! - Trendy 3BR/3.5BA Townhome in THE SWIFT, Atlanta's Fastest Selling Future Belt Line Community. This Exquisite Townhome Boasts Designer Finishes and Unique Exterior Facades, Private Deck and 2-Car Garage. You'll Enjoy the Open Floor Plan with Gourmet Kitchen, Separate Dining & Oversized Living Room with Hardwood Floors. Master located on Top Level and Each Secondary BR Features a Private Full Bath! Exceptional Community Living is Yours and HOA Maintains the Exterior. Just Steps from the Beltline Spur & Amenities Area Featuring a Community Pavilion, Fire Pit & Greenspace.

Only 1.5 blocks from the Belt Line, Blocks to Beacon Atlanta Retail, Walking Distance to Grant Park and New Madison Yards, Minutes to East Atlanta Village, Great Schools!

GPS: Use 1144 Avondale Ave for Leasing Tours

Min Credit Score: 625
Min 2 Years Rental History (no evictions or housing debt)
Verifiable Income at least 3x monthly rent
NO Section 8

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4713692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 757 Aerial Way have any available units?
757 Aerial Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 757 Aerial Way have?
Some of 757 Aerial Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 757 Aerial Way currently offering any rent specials?
757 Aerial Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 757 Aerial Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 757 Aerial Way is pet friendly.
Does 757 Aerial Way offer parking?
Yes, 757 Aerial Way offers parking.
Does 757 Aerial Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 757 Aerial Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 757 Aerial Way have a pool?
No, 757 Aerial Way does not have a pool.
Does 757 Aerial Way have accessible units?
No, 757 Aerial Way does not have accessible units.
Does 757 Aerial Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 757 Aerial Way does not have units with dishwashers.
