2 STORY TOWNHOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN. AVAILABLE FOR RENT JULY 1, 2019. THIS SPACIOUS HOME HAS 3 BEDROOMS WITH 2.5 BATHS. LOCATED CLOSE TO 285 IN A GATED COMMUNITY WITH CLUBHOUSE, PLAYGROUND AND SWIM/TENNIS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 754 Crestwell Cir have?
Some of 754 Crestwell Cir's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
