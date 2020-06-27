All apartments in Atlanta
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
754 Crestwell Cir
Last updated July 27 2019 at 11:40 AM

754 Crestwell Cir

754 Crestwell Cir SW · No Longer Available
Location

754 Crestwell Cir SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Mays

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
playground
tennis court
clubhouse
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
2 STORY TOWNHOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN. AVAILABLE FOR RENT JULY 1, 2019. THIS SPACIOUS HOME HAS 3 BEDROOMS WITH 2.5 BATHS. LOCATED CLOSE TO 285 IN A GATED COMMUNITY WITH CLUBHOUSE, PLAYGROUND AND SWIM/TENNIS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 754 Crestwell Cir have any available units?
754 Crestwell Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 754 Crestwell Cir have?
Some of 754 Crestwell Cir's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 754 Crestwell Cir currently offering any rent specials?
754 Crestwell Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 754 Crestwell Cir pet-friendly?
No, 754 Crestwell Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 754 Crestwell Cir offer parking?
No, 754 Crestwell Cir does not offer parking.
Does 754 Crestwell Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 754 Crestwell Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 754 Crestwell Cir have a pool?
Yes, 754 Crestwell Cir has a pool.
Does 754 Crestwell Cir have accessible units?
No, 754 Crestwell Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 754 Crestwell Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 754 Crestwell Cir has units with dishwashers.
