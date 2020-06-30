All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 752 Jefferson Avenue Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
752 Jefferson Avenue Southwest
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:31 AM

752 Jefferson Avenue Southwest

752 Jefferson Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

752 Jefferson Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Perkerson

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful brick ranch with hardwood floors and a formal living room, dining room and a separate family room. Cabinets galore in the kitchen.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 752 Jefferson Avenue Southwest have any available units?
752 Jefferson Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 752 Jefferson Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
752 Jefferson Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 752 Jefferson Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 752 Jefferson Avenue Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 752 Jefferson Avenue Southwest offer parking?
No, 752 Jefferson Avenue Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 752 Jefferson Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 752 Jefferson Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 752 Jefferson Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 752 Jefferson Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 752 Jefferson Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 752 Jefferson Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 752 Jefferson Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 752 Jefferson Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 752 Jefferson Avenue Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 752 Jefferson Avenue Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1660 Peachtree
1660 Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Kinstone River Apartment Homes
2550 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Hanover Buckhead Village
3150 Roswell Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Skyhouse Midtown
1080 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
2460 Peachtree at Peachtree Battle
2460 Peachtree Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Alexan Buckhead Village
361 Pharr Road Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305
Roswell Court Condominiums
39 Roswell Ct NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Ansley at Princeton
3871 Redwine Rd
Atlanta, GA 30344

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus