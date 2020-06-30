752 Jefferson Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315 Perkerson
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful brick ranch with hardwood floors and a formal living room, dining room and a separate family room. Cabinets galore in the kitchen. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 752 Jefferson Avenue Southwest have any available units?
752 Jefferson Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 752 Jefferson Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
752 Jefferson Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 752 Jefferson Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 752 Jefferson Avenue Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 752 Jefferson Avenue Southwest offer parking?
No, 752 Jefferson Avenue Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 752 Jefferson Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 752 Jefferson Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 752 Jefferson Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 752 Jefferson Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 752 Jefferson Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 752 Jefferson Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 752 Jefferson Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 752 Jefferson Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 752 Jefferson Avenue Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 752 Jefferson Avenue Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)