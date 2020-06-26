75 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE

Amenities

patio / balcony parking concierge media room furnished lobby

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities concierge parking lobby media room

FULLY FURNISHED. This highly walkable and beautiful studio condo is offered for $2,000/month. A bright unit with beautiful furnishings located on the 10th floor of a historic building with incredible staircase and Tiffany ceiling! This unit has a fabulous private balcony overlooking Midtown and a great living space. Enjoy a concierge in lobby, covered parking, and a rooftop terrace with amazing views of the Atlanta skyline. Walk to all the great restaurants and shops Midtown as to offer, or across the street to the Historic Fox Theater. Easy access to MARTA and 75/85!