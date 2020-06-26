All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated February 20 2020 at 3:25 PM

75 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE

75 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

75 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
concierge
media room
furnished
lobby
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
lobby
media room
FULLY FURNISHED. This highly walkable and beautiful studio condo is offered for $2,000/month. A bright unit with beautiful furnishings located on the 10th floor of a historic building with incredible staircase and Tiffany ceiling! This unit has a fabulous private balcony overlooking Midtown and a great living space. Enjoy a concierge in lobby, covered parking, and a rooftop terrace with amazing views of the Atlanta skyline. Walk to all the great restaurants and shops Midtown as to offer, or across the street to the Historic Fox Theater. Easy access to MARTA and 75/85!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE have any available units?
75 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 75 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE have?
Some of 75 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
75 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 75 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 75 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 75 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 75 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 75 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 75 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 75 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 75 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE does not have units with dishwashers.
