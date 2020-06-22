747 Ralph McGill Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym game room pool

Fabulous Old Fourth Ward Condo for lease with direct, private gated access to the adjacent Beltline. Just around the corner from Ponce City Market, this 1 bedroom condo boasts a generous master bedroom with walk-in closet, upscale kitchen with granite counters, and a spacious balcony overlooking this perfect in-town location. Property amenities include fenced onsite dog park, resort style swimming pool, gym, game room, and business lounge. This Corner unit comes furnished, but can be leased vacant. Washer Dryer included. This is lock and go intown living at its best!