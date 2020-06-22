All apartments in Atlanta
747 Ralph McGill Boulevard
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:54 AM

747 Ralph McGill Boulevard

747 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

747 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
game room
pool
Fabulous Old Fourth Ward Condo for lease with direct, private gated access to the adjacent Beltline. Just around the corner from Ponce City Market, this 1 bedroom condo boasts a generous master bedroom with walk-in closet, upscale kitchen with granite counters, and a spacious balcony overlooking this perfect in-town location. Property amenities include fenced onsite dog park, resort style swimming pool, gym, game room, and business lounge. This Corner unit comes furnished, but can be leased vacant. Washer Dryer included. This is lock and go intown living at its best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 747 Ralph McGill Boulevard have any available units?
747 Ralph McGill Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 747 Ralph McGill Boulevard have?
Some of 747 Ralph McGill Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 747 Ralph McGill Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
747 Ralph McGill Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 747 Ralph McGill Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 747 Ralph McGill Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 747 Ralph McGill Boulevard offer parking?
No, 747 Ralph McGill Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 747 Ralph McGill Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 747 Ralph McGill Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 747 Ralph McGill Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 747 Ralph McGill Boulevard has a pool.
Does 747 Ralph McGill Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 747 Ralph McGill Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 747 Ralph McGill Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 747 Ralph McGill Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

