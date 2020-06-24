Rent Calculator
Atlanta, GA
747 Cascade Ave
747 Cascade Ave
747 Cascade Avenue SW
No Longer Available
Location
747 Cascade Avenue SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
Westview
Amenities
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
YOUR JOB IS YOUR CREDIT!!
3 BEDROOM
2 BATH
YARD
CARPORT
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 747 Cascade Ave have any available units?
747 Cascade Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 747 Cascade Ave currently offering any rent specials?
747 Cascade Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 747 Cascade Ave pet-friendly?
No, 747 Cascade Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 747 Cascade Ave offer parking?
Yes, 747 Cascade Ave offers parking.
Does 747 Cascade Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 747 Cascade Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 747 Cascade Ave have a pool?
No, 747 Cascade Ave does not have a pool.
Does 747 Cascade Ave have accessible units?
No, 747 Cascade Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 747 Cascade Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 747 Cascade Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 747 Cascade Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 747 Cascade Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
