All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 747 Cascade Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
747 Cascade Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

747 Cascade Ave

747 Cascade Avenue SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

747 Cascade Avenue SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
Westview

Amenities

carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
YOUR JOB IS YOUR CREDIT!!
3 BEDROOM
2 BATH
YARD
CARPORT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 747 Cascade Ave have any available units?
747 Cascade Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 747 Cascade Ave currently offering any rent specials?
747 Cascade Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 747 Cascade Ave pet-friendly?
No, 747 Cascade Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 747 Cascade Ave offer parking?
Yes, 747 Cascade Ave offers parking.
Does 747 Cascade Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 747 Cascade Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 747 Cascade Ave have a pool?
No, 747 Cascade Ave does not have a pool.
Does 747 Cascade Ave have accessible units?
No, 747 Cascade Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 747 Cascade Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 747 Cascade Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 747 Cascade Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 747 Cascade Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Phipps Place
3460 Kingsboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Peachtree Park Apartments
1000 Peachtree Park Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Sterling Collier Hills
1760 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Broadway East
1930 Flat Shoals Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Vireo
195 13th Street Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30309
Ashford at Springlake
6200 Bakers Ferry Rd
Atlanta, GA 30331
Vesta Adams Park
1991 Delowe Dr SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
The Residence Buckhead Atlanta
297 East Paces Ferry Rd
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus