741 Frederica St

Amenities
Open, corner unit with updated kitchen! Poncey-Highland - Set in the heart of Virginia Highland, The Frederica consists of picturesque two-story Neo-Classical brick buildings with striking architectural detailing. It is a beautifully restored community offering world charm with modern conveniences in a historic neighborhood setting. These thoughtfully designed apartments offer high ceilings, ceramic tile kitchens and baths, hardwood floors, track lighting and coded access entry with intercom. This property is pet-friendly for cats and dogs.
Property Features:
Beautifully crafted French doors
Ceramic tile kitchens and baths
Ceiling fans
Crown molding
Washer dryer
Hardwood floors
Courtyard setting
Private balconies and charming sunrooms.
Neighborhood:
Located only a block from North Highland Avenue, residents can enjoy walks to grocery stores, restaurants and entertainment and to the Atlanta BeltLine and Ponce City Market.
Terms and Conditions:
12 month lease
Application fee $30
Security deposit $300
Pet fee: $200 per pet, non-refundable
Contact: 678-705-7668
info@thomasprestonrealestate.com
www.thomasprestonrealestate.com
(RLNE5781748)