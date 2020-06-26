741 Frederica St

Amenities

Open, corner unit with updated kitchen! Poncey-Highland - Set in the heart of Virginia Highland, The Frederica consists of picturesque two-story Neo-Classical brick buildings with striking architectural detailing. It is a beautifully restored community offering world charm with modern conveniences in a historic neighborhood setting. These thoughtfully designed apartments offer high ceilings, ceramic tile kitchens and baths, hardwood floors, track lighting and coded access entry with intercom. This property is pet-friendly for cats and dogs.



Property Features:



Beautifully crafted French doors

Ceramic tile kitchens and baths

Ceiling fans

Crown molding

Washer dryer

Hardwood floors

Courtyard setting

Private balconies and charming sunrooms.



Neighborhood:



Located only a block from North Highland Avenue, residents can enjoy walks to grocery stores, restaurants and entertainment and to the Atlanta BeltLine and Ponce City Market.



Terms and Conditions:

12 month lease

Application fee $30

Security deposit $300

Pet fee: $200 per pet, non-refundable



Contact: 678-705-7668

info@thomasprestonrealestate.com

www.thomasprestonrealestate.com



(RLNE5781748)