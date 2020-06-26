All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

741 Frederica St

741 Frederica Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

741 Frederica Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Open, corner unit with updated kitchen! Poncey-Highland - Set in the heart of Virginia Highland, The Frederica consists of picturesque two-story Neo-Classical brick buildings with striking architectural detailing. It is a beautifully restored community offering world charm with modern conveniences in a historic neighborhood setting. These thoughtfully designed apartments offer high ceilings, ceramic tile kitchens and baths, hardwood floors, track lighting and coded access entry with intercom. This property is pet-friendly for cats and dogs.

Property Features:

Beautifully crafted French doors
Ceramic tile kitchens and baths
Ceiling fans
Crown molding
Washer dryer
Hardwood floors
Courtyard setting
Private balconies and charming sunrooms.

Neighborhood:

Located only a block from North Highland Avenue, residents can enjoy walks to grocery stores, restaurants and entertainment and to the Atlanta BeltLine and Ponce City Market.

Terms and Conditions:
12 month lease
Application fee $30
Security deposit $300
Pet fee: $200 per pet, non-refundable

Contact: 678-705-7668
info@thomasprestonrealestate.com
www.thomasprestonrealestate.com

(RLNE5781748)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 741 Frederica St have any available units?
741 Frederica St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 741 Frederica St have?
Some of 741 Frederica St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 741 Frederica St currently offering any rent specials?
741 Frederica St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 741 Frederica St pet-friendly?
Yes, 741 Frederica St is pet friendly.
Does 741 Frederica St offer parking?
No, 741 Frederica St does not offer parking.
Does 741 Frederica St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 741 Frederica St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 741 Frederica St have a pool?
No, 741 Frederica St does not have a pool.
Does 741 Frederica St have accessible units?
No, 741 Frederica St does not have accessible units.
Does 741 Frederica St have units with dishwashers?
No, 741 Frederica St does not have units with dishwashers.

