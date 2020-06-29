Rent Calculator
Last updated March 29 2020 at 5:07 AM
740 Belt Loop SE
740 Belt Loop SE
·
No Longer Available
Location
740 Belt Loop SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
Boulevard Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
STUNNING NEW MODERN FARMHOUSE ON THE BELTLINE
***RARE LEASE OPPORTUNITY***
IN ORMEWOOD PARK, WALK TO SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, PARKS, ETC.
AVAILABLE JANUARY 1, 2020
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 740 Belt Loop SE have any available units?
740 Belt Loop SE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 740 Belt Loop SE have?
Some of 740 Belt Loop SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 740 Belt Loop SE currently offering any rent specials?
740 Belt Loop SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 Belt Loop SE pet-friendly?
No, 740 Belt Loop SE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 740 Belt Loop SE offer parking?
Yes, 740 Belt Loop SE offers parking.
Does 740 Belt Loop SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 740 Belt Loop SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 Belt Loop SE have a pool?
No, 740 Belt Loop SE does not have a pool.
Does 740 Belt Loop SE have accessible units?
No, 740 Belt Loop SE does not have accessible units.
Does 740 Belt Loop SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 740 Belt Loop SE has units with dishwashers.
