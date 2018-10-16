All apartments in Atlanta
74 Gardenia Drive NW

74 Gardenia Drive Northwest
Location

74 Gardenia Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
West Lake

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 Gardenia Drive NW have any available units?
74 Gardenia Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 74 Gardenia Drive NW have?
Some of 74 Gardenia Drive NW's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74 Gardenia Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
74 Gardenia Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 Gardenia Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 74 Gardenia Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 74 Gardenia Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 74 Gardenia Drive NW offers parking.
Does 74 Gardenia Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 74 Gardenia Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 Gardenia Drive NW have a pool?
No, 74 Gardenia Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 74 Gardenia Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 74 Gardenia Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 74 Gardenia Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 74 Gardenia Drive NW has units with dishwashers.

