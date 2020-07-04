All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:51 PM

739 Yale Place SW

739 Yale Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

739 Yale Place Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Perkerson

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 739 Yale Place SW have any available units?
739 Yale Place SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 739 Yale Place SW have?
Some of 739 Yale Place SW's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 739 Yale Place SW currently offering any rent specials?
739 Yale Place SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 739 Yale Place SW pet-friendly?
No, 739 Yale Place SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 739 Yale Place SW offer parking?
Yes, 739 Yale Place SW offers parking.
Does 739 Yale Place SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 739 Yale Place SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 739 Yale Place SW have a pool?
No, 739 Yale Place SW does not have a pool.
Does 739 Yale Place SW have accessible units?
No, 739 Yale Place SW does not have accessible units.
Does 739 Yale Place SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 739 Yale Place SW has units with dishwashers.

