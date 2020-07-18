All apartments in Atlanta
73 La Rue Place NW
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:36 PM

73 La Rue Place NW

73 La Rue Place Northwest · (404) 353-9233
Location

73 La Rue Place Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30327
Cross Creek

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,775

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Among the Best Renovations in Buckhead's Best Kept Secret, Cross Creek! This 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhouse overlooking the LaRue pool, offers Stylish Space and Unparalleled Amenities. Enter to the Bright Living Room with Fireplace and Easy Flow to the Dining Room and Private Courtyard. The Renovated Kitchen offers new cabinets, granite counters, laundry facilities and space for a small eat-in table or office, as shown here. The 2 Well-Sized Bedrooms bring their own renovated en-suite baths. include 18-hole par 3 executive course, pools, gym, security, restaurant/bar and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 La Rue Place NW have any available units?
73 La Rue Place NW has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 73 La Rue Place NW have?
Some of 73 La Rue Place NW's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73 La Rue Place NW currently offering any rent specials?
73 La Rue Place NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 La Rue Place NW pet-friendly?
No, 73 La Rue Place NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 73 La Rue Place NW offer parking?
Yes, 73 La Rue Place NW offers parking.
Does 73 La Rue Place NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73 La Rue Place NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 La Rue Place NW have a pool?
Yes, 73 La Rue Place NW has a pool.
Does 73 La Rue Place NW have accessible units?
No, 73 La Rue Place NW does not have accessible units.
Does 73 La Rue Place NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 73 La Rue Place NW has units with dishwashers.
