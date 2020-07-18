73 La Rue Place NW

Amenities

Among the Best Renovations in Buckhead's Best Kept Secret, Cross Creek! This 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhouse overlooking the LaRue pool, offers Stylish Space and Unparalleled Amenities. Enter to the Bright Living Room with Fireplace and Easy Flow to the Dining Room and Private Courtyard. The Renovated Kitchen offers new cabinets, granite counters, laundry facilities and space for a small eat-in table or office, as shown here. The 2 Well-Sized Bedrooms bring their own renovated en-suite baths. include 18-hole par 3 executive course, pools, gym, security, restaurant/bar and more!