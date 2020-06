Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities concierge gym parking pool garage

Brand new townhome in amazing location. Walk to shopping and enjoy the amenities of The Cosmopolitan condos next door including pool, fitness and concierge. This never lived in townhome has open concept with large modern kitchen island w quartz countertops, living room with fireplace, dining room, balcony and two bedrooms upstairs and one downstairs. Two car garage and street parking for guests and driveway.