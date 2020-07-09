All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 16 2020 at 4:07 AM

726 Alfred Road NW

726 Alfred Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

726 Alfred Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Carroll Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 726 Alfred Road NW have any available units?
726 Alfred Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 726 Alfred Road NW have?
Some of 726 Alfred Road NW's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 726 Alfred Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
726 Alfred Road NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 Alfred Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 726 Alfred Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 726 Alfred Road NW offer parking?
No, 726 Alfred Road NW does not offer parking.
Does 726 Alfred Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 726 Alfred Road NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 Alfred Road NW have a pool?
No, 726 Alfred Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 726 Alfred Road NW have accessible units?
No, 726 Alfred Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 726 Alfred Road NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 726 Alfred Road NW has units with dishwashers.

