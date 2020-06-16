725 Catherine Street SW

Amenities

ON ADAIR PARK near the playground. Second floor Studio apartment with its own patio, two separate rooms, separate kitchen with appliances and off street parking available. Landlord pays water and lawn service. Beautiful historic building. The Beltline is at the end of the street, and there are several "Art on the Beltline" sculptures nearby. The neighborhood is very active and involved and there is a lot of new construction and development going on. A GREAT place to live! Laundry available in building (coin operated). AVAILABLE AFTER 5/15.