Atlanta, GA
725 Catherine Street SW
Last updated May 2 2019 at 1:55 PM

725 Catherine Street SW

725 Catherine St SW · No Longer Available
Atlanta
Location

725 Catherine St SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
Adair Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
new construction
ON ADAIR PARK near the playground. Studio apartment with its own patio, two separate rooms, separate kitchen with appliances and off street parking available. Landlord pays water and lawn service. Beautiful historic building. The Beltline is at the end of the street, and there are several "Art on the Beltline" sculptures nearby. The neighborhood is very active and involved and there is a lot of new construction and development going on. A GREAT place to live! Laundry available in building (coin operated).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 Catherine Street SW have any available units?
725 Catherine Street SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 725 Catherine Street SW have?
Some of 725 Catherine Street SW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 Catherine Street SW currently offering any rent specials?
725 Catherine Street SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 Catherine Street SW pet-friendly?
No, 725 Catherine Street SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 725 Catherine Street SW offer parking?
Yes, 725 Catherine Street SW offers parking.
Does 725 Catherine Street SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 Catherine Street SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 Catherine Street SW have a pool?
No, 725 Catherine Street SW does not have a pool.
Does 725 Catherine Street SW have accessible units?
No, 725 Catherine Street SW does not have accessible units.
Does 725 Catherine Street SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 725 Catherine Street SW has units with dishwashers.
