Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking media room

Beautiful rear garden facing apartment in terrific location on Midtown's best street. Pedestrian friendly; walk to Marta, Piedmont Park, Midtown Mile, Ponce City Market, the Beltline, Fox Theatre, Georgia Tech, and more. New renovation with quartz countertops and stainless appliances including washer/dryer, plus bath with new stone and fixtures. Apartment faces garden with fountain and private separate entrance. Sorry, no pets.