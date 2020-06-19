715 Jewel Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym garage guest suite

BACK ON THE MARKET WITH A BRAND NEW ROOF! Beautiful former model home located on corner lot. This 4-sided brick home boasts a 2 story living room that looks out onto a custom flagstone deck & spacious backyard perfect for entertaining. Custom kitchen w/SS appliances. Hardwoods on 1st flr w/private guest suite. Upper level feat Master Ste w/sitting rm, double closets, & diva den. 3 addtl bedrooms w/en suite baths. Fully finished, luxury basement w/Workout rm, Media rm, Full Kitchen w/ SS stove, microwave, & refrigerator! Large steam dual shower w/granite & marble. 3 car garage, strong HOA.