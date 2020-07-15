All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

714 Cumberland Road

714 Cumberland Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

714 Cumberland Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Morningside - Lenox Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Fully furnished, light filled, luxury home in Morningside in walking distance to Piedmont Park available for short or long term lease.Spacious gourmet kit w/marble counters, modern custom cabinets, gas cooking, SS appliances equipped w/built-in espresso/latte machine open to Family area. Formal LR & DR, Office, 2 Full Baths, & Guest Rm on ML.Prvt Master Suite w/stunning Bath & large custom walk-in closet on ML, along w/2nd Office/Den which could be add'l Bdr.Screened front porch, fenced bkyd w/dining area, & 2-Car Garage.Rate includes all utilities, WiFi, & lawn service

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 Cumberland Road have any available units?
714 Cumberland Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 714 Cumberland Road have?
Some of 714 Cumberland Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 Cumberland Road currently offering any rent specials?
714 Cumberland Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 Cumberland Road pet-friendly?
No, 714 Cumberland Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 714 Cumberland Road offer parking?
Yes, 714 Cumberland Road offers parking.
Does 714 Cumberland Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 714 Cumberland Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 Cumberland Road have a pool?
No, 714 Cumberland Road does not have a pool.
Does 714 Cumberland Road have accessible units?
No, 714 Cumberland Road does not have accessible units.
Does 714 Cumberland Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 714 Cumberland Road has units with dishwashers.
