714 Cumberland Road

Amenities
Fully furnished, light filled, luxury home in Morningside in walking distance to Piedmont Park available for short or long term lease.Spacious gourmet kit w/marble counters, modern custom cabinets, gas cooking, SS appliances equipped w/built-in espresso/latte machine open to Family area. Formal LR & DR, Office, 2 Full Baths, & Guest Rm on ML.Prvt Master Suite w/stunning Bath & large custom walk-in closet on ML, along w/2nd Office/Den which could be add'l Bdr.Screened front porch, fenced bkyd w/dining area, & 2-Car Garage.Rate includes all utilities, WiFi, & lawn service