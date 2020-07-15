714 Cumberland Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Fully furnished, light filled, luxury home in Morningside in walking distance to Piedmont Park available for short or long term lease.Spacious gourmet kit w/marble counters, modern custom cabinets, gas cooking, SS appliances equipped w/built-in espresso/latte machine open to Family area. Formal LR & DR, Office, 2 Full Baths, & Guest Rm on ML.Prvt Master Suite w/stunning Bath & large custom walk-in closet on ML, along w/2nd Office/Den which could be add'l Bdr.Screened front porch, fenced bkyd w/dining area, & 2-Car Garage.Rate includes all utilities, WiFi, & lawn service