714 Bryan Street Southeast
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:51 PM

714 Bryan Street Southeast

714 Bryan Street Southeast · (404) 625-9000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

714 Bryan Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
media room
SUPER SUMMER SAVINGS!!

1/2 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT!!

Rent for your 1st Month would be 700.00 (1Bedroom price)
Live close to the Beltline. Come home from work, park your car and walk every where. Two blocks from a brand new Publix and movie theatre. You are close to downtown, midtown. Easy drive to interstate. You will enjoy living in a brand new renovated unit. New plumbing throughout property and unit. New high efficiency AC/Heater units, which means low electrical bill. Newly remodeled, fully, meaning down to the studs. Its a cozy 18 unit complex, newly repainted exterior. Granite counter tops, new tile, and modern look with washer and dryer in unit!!! Rent includes water, weekly trash, monthly pest control and weekly landscaping. Rent is 1200, but there is an added utility charge of $200 (this includes water, trash, pest control, landscaping, internet and admin fees). Total monthly is 1400, then all you pay is your electricity bill making your monthly expenses lower than any other complex.
Message for a showing. (404) 625-9000
https://tinyurl.com/aptshowing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 Bryan Street Southeast have any available units?
714 Bryan Street Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 714 Bryan Street Southeast have?
Some of 714 Bryan Street Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 Bryan Street Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
714 Bryan Street Southeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 Bryan Street Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 714 Bryan Street Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 714 Bryan Street Southeast offer parking?
No, 714 Bryan Street Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 714 Bryan Street Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 714 Bryan Street Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 Bryan Street Southeast have a pool?
No, 714 Bryan Street Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 714 Bryan Street Southeast have accessible units?
No, 714 Bryan Street Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 714 Bryan Street Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 714 Bryan Street Southeast has units with dishwashers.
