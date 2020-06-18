714 Bryan Street Southeast

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access media room

SUPER SUMMER SAVINGS!!



1/2 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT!!



Rent for your 1st Month would be 700.00 (1Bedroom price)

Live close to the Beltline. Come home from work, park your car and walk every where. Two blocks from a brand new Publix and movie theatre. You are close to downtown, midtown. Easy drive to interstate. You will enjoy living in a brand new renovated unit. New plumbing throughout property and unit. New high efficiency AC/Heater units, which means low electrical bill. Newly remodeled, fully, meaning down to the studs. Its a cozy 18 unit complex, newly repainted exterior. Granite counter tops, new tile, and modern look with washer and dryer in unit!!! Rent includes water, weekly trash, monthly pest control and weekly landscaping. Rent is 1200, but there is an added utility charge of $200 (this includes water, trash, pest control, landscaping, internet and admin fees). Total monthly is 1400, then all you pay is your electricity bill making your monthly expenses lower than any other complex.

Message for a showing. (404) 625-9000

https://tinyurl.com/aptshowing