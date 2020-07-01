Rent Calculator
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
711 Meldrum St
Last updated January 22 2020 at 4:06 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
711 Meldrum St
711 Meldrum Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
711 Meldrum Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
English Avenue
Amenities
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious house close to everything!!! Rooms for rent for $500 per month per tenant Like new inside
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 711 Meldrum St have any available units?
711 Meldrum St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 711 Meldrum St currently offering any rent specials?
711 Meldrum St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Meldrum St pet-friendly?
No, 711 Meldrum St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 711 Meldrum St offer parking?
Yes, 711 Meldrum St offers parking.
Does 711 Meldrum St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 Meldrum St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Meldrum St have a pool?
No, 711 Meldrum St does not have a pool.
Does 711 Meldrum St have accessible units?
No, 711 Meldrum St does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Meldrum St have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 Meldrum St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 711 Meldrum St have units with air conditioning?
No, 711 Meldrum St does not have units with air conditioning.
