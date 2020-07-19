All apartments in Atlanta
711 Cosmopolitan Drive NE Unit #227

711 Cosmopolitan Drive · (678) 929-4345
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

711 Cosmopolitan Drive, Atlanta, GA 30324
Lindbergh - Morosgo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 711 Cosmopolitan Drive NE Unit #227 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,500

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 852 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
pool table
media room
711 Cosmopolitan Drive NE Unit #227 Available 08/01/20 You can't miss this one! - COMING SOON! Will be available first week of August! Cosmopolitan at Lindbergh, prime location @ Piedmont & Lindbergh. Walking distance to Lindbergh Marta station & Beltline Path 400. Open floor plan with new paint, lots of natural light, hardwood floors, 12 ft ceilings, island kitchen w/ granite, Stainless steel appliances, pantry, washer & dryer included. Master bath has double vanity, soaking tub, tiled shower & half bath for guest. Great amenities, 24 hour concierge, fitness center, billiards room, piano bar/lounge, 21 seat theater, saline pool. Assigned underground parking, secure entry. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person.To schedule a viewing by appointment, please call or text Julie at 404-428-8884.

(RLNE5009181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 Cosmopolitan Drive NE Unit #227 have any available units?
711 Cosmopolitan Drive NE Unit #227 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 711 Cosmopolitan Drive NE Unit #227 have?
Some of 711 Cosmopolitan Drive NE Unit #227's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 Cosmopolitan Drive NE Unit #227 currently offering any rent specials?
711 Cosmopolitan Drive NE Unit #227 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Cosmopolitan Drive NE Unit #227 pet-friendly?
Yes, 711 Cosmopolitan Drive NE Unit #227 is pet friendly.
Does 711 Cosmopolitan Drive NE Unit #227 offer parking?
Yes, 711 Cosmopolitan Drive NE Unit #227 offers parking.
Does 711 Cosmopolitan Drive NE Unit #227 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 711 Cosmopolitan Drive NE Unit #227 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Cosmopolitan Drive NE Unit #227 have a pool?
Yes, 711 Cosmopolitan Drive NE Unit #227 has a pool.
Does 711 Cosmopolitan Drive NE Unit #227 have accessible units?
No, 711 Cosmopolitan Drive NE Unit #227 does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Cosmopolitan Drive NE Unit #227 have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 Cosmopolitan Drive NE Unit #227 does not have units with dishwashers.
