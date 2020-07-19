Amenities
711 Cosmopolitan Drive NE Unit #227 Available 08/01/20 You can't miss this one! - COMING SOON! Will be available first week of August! Cosmopolitan at Lindbergh, prime location @ Piedmont & Lindbergh. Walking distance to Lindbergh Marta station & Beltline Path 400. Open floor plan with new paint, lots of natural light, hardwood floors, 12 ft ceilings, island kitchen w/ granite, Stainless steel appliances, pantry, washer & dryer included. Master bath has double vanity, soaking tub, tiled shower & half bath for guest. Great amenities, 24 hour concierge, fitness center, billiards room, piano bar/lounge, 21 seat theater, saline pool. Assigned underground parking, secure entry. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person.To schedule a viewing by appointment, please call or text Julie at 404-428-8884.
(RLNE5009181)