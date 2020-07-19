Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge gym parking pool pool table media room

711 Cosmopolitan Drive NE Unit #227 Available 08/01/20 You can't miss this one! - COMING SOON! Will be available first week of August! Cosmopolitan at Lindbergh, prime location @ Piedmont & Lindbergh. Walking distance to Lindbergh Marta station & Beltline Path 400. Open floor plan with new paint, lots of natural light, hardwood floors, 12 ft ceilings, island kitchen w/ granite, Stainless steel appliances, pantry, washer & dryer included. Master bath has double vanity, soaking tub, tiled shower & half bath for guest. Great amenities, 24 hour concierge, fitness center, billiards room, piano bar/lounge, 21 seat theater, saline pool. Assigned underground parking, secure entry. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person.To schedule a viewing by appointment, please call or text Julie at 404-428-8884.



(RLNE5009181)