Last updated June 10 2020 at 11:37 AM

711 Cosmopolitan Drive NE

711 Cosmopolitan Drive · (770) 231-0469
Location

711 Cosmopolitan Drive, Atlanta, GA 30324
Lindbergh - Morosgo

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 813 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1739 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
yoga
Atlanta is open!!! Easy Showings!!Very Rare Find! Penthouse in the Cosmopolitan! Exquisite 3bed/3baths! 12 ft ceilings! Amazing Buckhead views! Enjoy your balcony, watch the sun set! Largest unit in the building! Hardwood floors, Luxury Kitchen, Granite Kitchen & all Baths. 2 EnSuites w/ double vanities! Oversize Master w/separate garden tub and shower. 2nd balcony fm Master bedroom! Amazing Closet space!. 24 hr Concierge, Fitness Center, Yoga Room, Swimming Pool, Theater, Business Center, 2 parking space in gated parking garage steps to Elevator. Steps fm Marta.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 Cosmopolitan Drive NE have any available units?
711 Cosmopolitan Drive NE has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 711 Cosmopolitan Drive NE have?
Some of 711 Cosmopolitan Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 Cosmopolitan Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
711 Cosmopolitan Drive NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Cosmopolitan Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 711 Cosmopolitan Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 711 Cosmopolitan Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 711 Cosmopolitan Drive NE does offer parking.
Does 711 Cosmopolitan Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 Cosmopolitan Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Cosmopolitan Drive NE have a pool?
Yes, 711 Cosmopolitan Drive NE has a pool.
Does 711 Cosmopolitan Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 711 Cosmopolitan Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Cosmopolitan Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 711 Cosmopolitan Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
