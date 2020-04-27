711 Cosmopolitan Drive NE

Amenities
Atlanta is open!!! Easy Showings!!Very Rare Find! Penthouse in the Cosmopolitan! Exquisite 3bed/3baths! 12 ft ceilings! Amazing Buckhead views! Enjoy your balcony, watch the sun set! Largest unit in the building! Hardwood floors, Luxury Kitchen, Granite Kitchen & all Baths. 2 EnSuites w/ double vanities! Oversize Master w/separate garden tub and shower. 2nd balcony fm Master bedroom! Amazing Closet space!. 24 hr Concierge, Fitness Center, Yoga Room, Swimming Pool, Theater, Business Center, 2 parking space in gated parking garage steps to Elevator. Steps fm Marta.