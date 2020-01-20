Rent Calculator
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
711 Confederate Avenue SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
711 Confederate Avenue SE
711 Confederate Ave SE
·
No Longer Available
Location
711 Confederate Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is a updated home in Grant Park- its a beautiful home with marble tiles in the restroom- farm house sink in the kitchen. Customized mud room and a huge backyard!
may consider lease purchase-
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 711 Confederate Avenue SE have any available units?
711 Confederate Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 711 Confederate Avenue SE have?
Some of 711 Confederate Avenue SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 711 Confederate Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
711 Confederate Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Confederate Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 711 Confederate Avenue SE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 711 Confederate Avenue SE offer parking?
No, 711 Confederate Avenue SE does not offer parking.
Does 711 Confederate Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 Confederate Avenue SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Confederate Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 711 Confederate Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 711 Confederate Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 711 Confederate Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Confederate Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 711 Confederate Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.
