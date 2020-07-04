704 Durant Pl Ne

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

- Beautiful, Spacious 2 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Townhome in Midtown!

- Walking Distance to Beltline, Ponce City Market and more!

- Main Level - Living + Fireplace, Dining, Kitchen + Breakfast Bar, Guest Bath

- Upper Level - 2 Bedrooms Each with Private Bath

- Top Level - Full Walk Up Daylight Attic

- Bottom Level - Large Attached Garage + Washer Dryer Area

- Gas Cooking and Heat

- Dual Thermostats for Perfect Climate Control + Low Cost Heating / AC

- Patio

- Wood Burning Fireplace

- Tasteful Neutral Colors