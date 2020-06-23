All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 700 Thomasville Boulevard Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
700 Thomasville Boulevard Southeast
Last updated September 12 2019 at 1:07 AM

700 Thomasville Boulevard Southeast

700 Thomasville Boulevard Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

700 Thomasville Boulevard Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Thomasville Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
THIS HOME IS NOT READY FOR RENTAL YET...
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Thomasville Boulevard Southeast have any available units?
700 Thomasville Boulevard Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 700 Thomasville Boulevard Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
700 Thomasville Boulevard Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Thomasville Boulevard Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 Thomasville Boulevard Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 700 Thomasville Boulevard Southeast offer parking?
No, 700 Thomasville Boulevard Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 700 Thomasville Boulevard Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 Thomasville Boulevard Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Thomasville Boulevard Southeast have a pool?
No, 700 Thomasville Boulevard Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 700 Thomasville Boulevard Southeast have accessible units?
No, 700 Thomasville Boulevard Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Thomasville Boulevard Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 Thomasville Boulevard Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 700 Thomasville Boulevard Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 Thomasville Boulevard Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atler at Brookhaven
3833 Peachtree Road
Atlanta, GA 30319
The Sutton
2965 Peachtree Avenue Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305
Platform
290 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Icon Buckhead
3379 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Steelworks Atlanta
1220 Mecaslin St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Millworks
1888 Emery St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
North and Line
385 North Angier Avenue Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30308
Kingsboro
3443 Kingsboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus