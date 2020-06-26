700 Neal Street Northwest

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

This is an exciting opportunity to get a luxury renovated apartment for an incredible price! Tile bathrooms, brand new high end kitchens, new hardwood style flooring throughout, LED light fixtures, energy saving appliances, and so much more. the building will have brand new paint in just a weeks time!

Conveniently located near the Mercedes Benz Stadium Georgia World Congress Center downtown Atlanta Georgia Tech. this is an amazing chance to live in town for an affordable price!



Drug free housing, applicants must have no evictions or felonies on record, and must make 2.5 times the rental income.



Contact us to schedule a showing.