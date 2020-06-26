All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

700 Neal Street Northwest

700 Neal Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

700 Neal Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
English Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is an exciting opportunity to get a luxury renovated apartment for an incredible price! Tile bathrooms, brand new high end kitchens, new hardwood style flooring throughout, LED light fixtures, energy saving appliances, and so much more. the building will have brand new paint in just a weeks time!
Conveniently located near the Mercedes Benz Stadium Georgia World Congress Center downtown Atlanta Georgia Tech. this is an amazing chance to live in town for an affordable price!

Drug free housing, applicants must have no evictions or felonies on record, and must make 2.5 times the rental income.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Neal Street Northwest have any available units?
700 Neal Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 700 Neal Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
700 Neal Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Neal Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 700 Neal Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 700 Neal Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 700 Neal Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 700 Neal Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 Neal Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Neal Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 700 Neal Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 700 Neal Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 700 Neal Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Neal Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 Neal Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 700 Neal Street Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 Neal Street Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.

