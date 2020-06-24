All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 697 Ralph McGill Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
697 Ralph McGill Blvd
Last updated February 1 2020 at 2:56 PM

697 Ralph McGill Blvd

697 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Old Fourth Ward
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

697 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
A successful combination of classic charm & modern elegance! Features brick exterior, crown molding, hardwood floors & abundant natural light throughout. Open living room w/white brick fireplace. Stunning kitchen w/white cabinets, recessed lighting & custom built ins. Owner's retreat w/walk in closet & en suite. Plenty of storage space in basement. Sun room & back deck overlooking the spacious fenced in yard provide the perfect area for entertaining. Front yard w/new grass. Amazing location! Walking distance to Ponce City Market, the BeltLine & Krog Street Market!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 697 Ralph McGill Blvd have any available units?
697 Ralph McGill Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 697 Ralph McGill Blvd have?
Some of 697 Ralph McGill Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 697 Ralph McGill Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
697 Ralph McGill Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 697 Ralph McGill Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 697 Ralph McGill Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 697 Ralph McGill Blvd offer parking?
No, 697 Ralph McGill Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 697 Ralph McGill Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 697 Ralph McGill Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 697 Ralph McGill Blvd have a pool?
No, 697 Ralph McGill Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 697 Ralph McGill Blvd have accessible units?
No, 697 Ralph McGill Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 697 Ralph McGill Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 697 Ralph McGill Blvd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Sublet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westwood Glen
1225 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Elle of Buckhead
235 Pharr Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Kinstone River Apartment Homes
2550 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Belara
1570 Sheridan Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Hanover Buckhead Village
3150 Roswell Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
AMLI Lindbergh
2400 Parkland Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Westside Townhomes
1514 Northwest Drive Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
1045 on the Park Apartment Homes
1045 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus