693 Hill Street Southeast

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel extra storage

Renovated duplex in walking distance to Grant Park and Zoo Atlanta, conveniently located just south of Georgia Ave. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile floors and backsplash. Laundry in unfinished basement with washer/dryer provided and additional storage space. Parking on street. Pets allowed with owners approval and $350 pet fee/deposit. No aggressive breeds. Available for Section 8.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.