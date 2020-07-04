Spacious Rental in Popular Capitol View Community! 5 spacious bedrooms! Do not miss this one. New hardwood flooring, updated kitchen with new appliances and counter tops. Recent interior paint throughout. Home Security System installed.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
What amenities does 693 Dill Avenue have?
Some of 693 Dill Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
