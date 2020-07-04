All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated December 11 2019 at 6:55 AM

693 Dill Avenue

693 Dill Ave SW · No Longer Available
Location

693 Dill Ave SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
Capitol View

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious Rental in Popular Capitol View Community! 5 spacious bedrooms! Do not miss this one. New hardwood flooring, updated kitchen with new appliances and counter tops. Recent interior paint throughout. Home Security System installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 693 Dill Avenue have any available units?
693 Dill Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 693 Dill Avenue have?
Some of 693 Dill Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 693 Dill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
693 Dill Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 693 Dill Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 693 Dill Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 693 Dill Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 693 Dill Avenue offers parking.
Does 693 Dill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 693 Dill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 693 Dill Avenue have a pool?
No, 693 Dill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 693 Dill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 693 Dill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 693 Dill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 693 Dill Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

