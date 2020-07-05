693 Dalvigney Street Northwest - 115

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking

Excellent renovated apartments, with brand new appliances, granite countertops, new hardwood floors, built in microwave, new bathroom mirrors, vanity and tub, and washer and dryer provided. Great neighborhood, close to Marta and near Mercedes Benz Stadium, Georgia World Conference Center quiet street area, and secured apartments.

Excellent renovated apartments, with brand new appliances, granite countertops, new hardwood floors, built in microwave, new bathroom mirrors, vanity and tub, and washer and dryer provided. Great neighborhood, close to Marta, near Mercedes Benz Stadium, Georgia World Conference Center quiet street area, and secured apartments.