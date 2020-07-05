All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated August 24 2019 at 4:13 AM

693 Dalvigney Street Northwest - 115

693 Dalvigney Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

693 Dalvigney Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
English Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
Excellent renovated apartments, with brand new appliances, granite countertops, new hardwood floors, built in microwave, new bathroom mirrors, vanity and tub, and washer and dryer provided. Great neighborhood, close to Marta and near Mercedes Benz Stadium, Georgia World Conference Center quiet street area, and secured apartments.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 693 Dalvigney Street Northwest - 115 have any available units?
693 Dalvigney Street Northwest - 115 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 693 Dalvigney Street Northwest - 115 have?
Some of 693 Dalvigney Street Northwest - 115's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 693 Dalvigney Street Northwest - 115 currently offering any rent specials?
693 Dalvigney Street Northwest - 115 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 693 Dalvigney Street Northwest - 115 pet-friendly?
No, 693 Dalvigney Street Northwest - 115 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 693 Dalvigney Street Northwest - 115 offer parking?
Yes, 693 Dalvigney Street Northwest - 115 offers parking.
Does 693 Dalvigney Street Northwest - 115 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 693 Dalvigney Street Northwest - 115 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 693 Dalvigney Street Northwest - 115 have a pool?
No, 693 Dalvigney Street Northwest - 115 does not have a pool.
Does 693 Dalvigney Street Northwest - 115 have accessible units?
Yes, 693 Dalvigney Street Northwest - 115 has accessible units.
Does 693 Dalvigney Street Northwest - 115 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 693 Dalvigney Street Northwest - 115 has units with dishwashers.

