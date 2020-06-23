All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 16 2019 at 9:34 AM

691 Juniper Street NE

691 Juniper Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

691 Juniper Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
City Views in the Heart of Midtown! The James is a classic with a 2 Bedroom, 2 full Bath Floor Plan. Updated interior with original hardwood flooring, well equipped Kitchen, imported granite countertops, living/dining combo, in-unit laundry included. Tranquil setting with sunny south facing sunroom and views clear to Ponce City Market. One Assigned Parking Space in the garage. One Block to Peachtree rd, walk to piedmont park and minutes from two MARTA stations. Perfect location for Ga tech or GSU students!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 691 Juniper Street NE have any available units?
691 Juniper Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 691 Juniper Street NE have?
Some of 691 Juniper Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 691 Juniper Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
691 Juniper Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 691 Juniper Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 691 Juniper Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 691 Juniper Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 691 Juniper Street NE offers parking.
Does 691 Juniper Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 691 Juniper Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 691 Juniper Street NE have a pool?
No, 691 Juniper Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 691 Juniper Street NE have accessible units?
No, 691 Juniper Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 691 Juniper Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 691 Juniper Street NE has units with dishwashers.
