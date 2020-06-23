691 Juniper Street NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

City Views in the Heart of Midtown! The James is a classic with a 2 Bedroom, 2 full Bath Floor Plan. Updated interior with original hardwood flooring, well equipped Kitchen, imported granite countertops, living/dining combo, in-unit laundry included. Tranquil setting with sunny south facing sunroom and views clear to Ponce City Market. One Assigned Parking Space in the garage. One Block to Peachtree rd, walk to piedmont park and minutes from two MARTA stations. Perfect location for Ga tech or GSU students!