691 14th St Nw
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

691 14th St Nw

691 14th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

691 14th Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Home Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Heres a few attractive features that clients enjoy.

Stainless Steel Appliances
Tiled Backsplash
Double-Hung Windows
Ceramic Tile Floors
Walk-in Closets
Recessed Lighting
Washer/Dryer
Hardwood Floors
Floors to Ceiling Windows
Stained Concrete Floors
Private Balconies/Patios

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 691 14th St Nw have any available units?
691 14th St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 691 14th St Nw have?
Some of 691 14th St Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 691 14th St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
691 14th St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 691 14th St Nw pet-friendly?
No, 691 14th St Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 691 14th St Nw offer parking?
No, 691 14th St Nw does not offer parking.
Does 691 14th St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 691 14th St Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 691 14th St Nw have a pool?
No, 691 14th St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 691 14th St Nw have accessible units?
No, 691 14th St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 691 14th St Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 691 14th St Nw does not have units with dishwashers.

