691 14th St Nw
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
691 14th St Nw
691 14th Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
691 14th Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Home Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Heres a few attractive features that clients enjoy.
Stainless Steel Appliances
Tiled Backsplash
Double-Hung Windows
Ceramic Tile Floors
Walk-in Closets
Recessed Lighting
Washer/Dryer
Hardwood Floors
Floors to Ceiling Windows
Stained Concrete Floors
Private Balconies/Patios
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 691 14th St Nw have any available units?
691 14th St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 691 14th St Nw have?
Some of 691 14th St Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 691 14th St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
691 14th St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 691 14th St Nw pet-friendly?
No, 691 14th St Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 691 14th St Nw offer parking?
No, 691 14th St Nw does not offer parking.
Does 691 14th St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 691 14th St Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 691 14th St Nw have a pool?
No, 691 14th St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 691 14th St Nw have accessible units?
No, 691 14th St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 691 14th St Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 691 14th St Nw does not have units with dishwashers.
Decatur, GA
