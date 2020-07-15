686 Cedar Avenue Northwest

Amenities

Recently Renovated 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home in Atlanta for rent! Finished Basement! Renovated Kitchen to include Stainless Steel appliances (will be installed upon move in). Updated electrical. Off street parking and easy access to public Transportation, highway and all amenities. Apply today this property will not last long!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.