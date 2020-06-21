Rent Calculator
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
679 Church Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
679 Church Street
679 Church Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
679 Church Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Center Hill
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Hollowell Gem! - Property Id: 5265
This property is a full rehab! Fresh new carpet newly remolded bathrooms with tile surround. Spacious fenced back yard. and an attached garage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/5265
Property Id 5265
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4537258)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 679 Church Street have any available units?
679 Church Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 679 Church Street have?
Some of 679 Church Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Amenities section
.
Is 679 Church Street currently offering any rent specials?
679 Church Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 679 Church Street pet-friendly?
No, 679 Church Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 679 Church Street offer parking?
Yes, 679 Church Street does offer parking.
Does 679 Church Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 679 Church Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 679 Church Street have a pool?
No, 679 Church Street does not have a pool.
Does 679 Church Street have accessible units?
No, 679 Church Street does not have accessible units.
Does 679 Church Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 679 Church Street has units with dishwashers.
