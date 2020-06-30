All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 677 Somerset Terrace NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
677 Somerset Terrace NE
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:25 AM

677 Somerset Terrace NE

677 Somerset Terrace Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Poncey-Highland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

677 Somerset Terrace Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Poncey-Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Incredible 2-bedroom CORNER UNIT condo with 1920's charm in a gated community just steps from Ponce City Market, the Beltline, shops, & restaurants! You can't beat this location...walk to everything! Location Location Location! Hardwood floors throughout, spacious family room with doors leading to a large sunny patio opening on to garden courtyard. Renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & tile flooring and a laundry nook area with full size washer & dryer. Renovated bathroom & so much more. This unit has a storage unit & a deeded parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 677 Somerset Terrace NE have any available units?
677 Somerset Terrace NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 677 Somerset Terrace NE have?
Some of 677 Somerset Terrace NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 677 Somerset Terrace NE currently offering any rent specials?
677 Somerset Terrace NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 677 Somerset Terrace NE pet-friendly?
No, 677 Somerset Terrace NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 677 Somerset Terrace NE offer parking?
Yes, 677 Somerset Terrace NE offers parking.
Does 677 Somerset Terrace NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 677 Somerset Terrace NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 677 Somerset Terrace NE have a pool?
No, 677 Somerset Terrace NE does not have a pool.
Does 677 Somerset Terrace NE have accessible units?
No, 677 Somerset Terrace NE does not have accessible units.
Does 677 Somerset Terrace NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 677 Somerset Terrace NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emory Point
855 Emory Point Drive
Atlanta, GA 30329
Modera Midtown
95 8th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Arium Vinings Station
4695 N Church Ln
Atlanta, GA 30339
Skyhouse Midtown
1080 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
841 MEMORIAL
841 Memorial Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
The Vic at Buckhead
3518 Roswell Road Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305
The Five by Arium
2020 Powers Ferry Road SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Sierra Village
2615 Oak Shadow Ln NE
Atlanta, GA 30345

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus