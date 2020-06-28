All apartments in Atlanta
674 Lyric Way NW
Last updated September 3 2019 at 11:42 PM

674 Lyric Way NW

674 Lyric Way Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

674 Lyric Way Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Collier Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Atlanta, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to 285 and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Tenant is responsible for all utilities* *Renter's insurance is required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 674 Lyric Way NW have any available units?
674 Lyric Way NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 674 Lyric Way NW have?
Some of 674 Lyric Way NW's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 674 Lyric Way NW currently offering any rent specials?
674 Lyric Way NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 674 Lyric Way NW pet-friendly?
No, 674 Lyric Way NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 674 Lyric Way NW offer parking?
No, 674 Lyric Way NW does not offer parking.
Does 674 Lyric Way NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 674 Lyric Way NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 674 Lyric Way NW have a pool?
No, 674 Lyric Way NW does not have a pool.
Does 674 Lyric Way NW have accessible units?
No, 674 Lyric Way NW does not have accessible units.
Does 674 Lyric Way NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 674 Lyric Way NW has units with dishwashers.
