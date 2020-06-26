All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 668 Lester Street NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
668 Lester Street NW
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:38 AM

668 Lester Street NW

668 Lester Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

668 Lester Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Vine City

Amenities

fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Atlanta, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. This one will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 668 Lester Street NW have any available units?
668 Lester Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 668 Lester Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
668 Lester Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 668 Lester Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 668 Lester Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 668 Lester Street NW offer parking?
No, 668 Lester Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 668 Lester Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 668 Lester Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 668 Lester Street NW have a pool?
No, 668 Lester Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 668 Lester Street NW have accessible units?
No, 668 Lester Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 668 Lester Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 668 Lester Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 668 Lester Street NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 668 Lester Street NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bishop
5901 Peachtree Dunwoody Road
Atlanta, GA 30328
North Highland Steel
240 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Park at the Marketplace
3725 Princeton Lakes Pkwy SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Panther Riverside Parc Apartments
1925 Waycrest Dr
Atlanta, GA 30331
The Local on 14th
455 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Camden Phipps
700 Phipps Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
The Five by Arium
2020 Powers Ferry Road SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
LUMEN Grant Park
465 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30312

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus