All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 667 Steve Drive SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
667 Steve Drive SW
Last updated April 2 2020 at 11:37 PM

667 Steve Drive SW

667 Steve Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

667 Steve Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Hammond Park

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***VACANT-AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Atlanta, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 667 Steve Drive SW have any available units?
667 Steve Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 667 Steve Drive SW have?
Some of 667 Steve Drive SW's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 667 Steve Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
667 Steve Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 667 Steve Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 667 Steve Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 667 Steve Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 667 Steve Drive SW offers parking.
Does 667 Steve Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 667 Steve Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 667 Steve Drive SW have a pool?
No, 667 Steve Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 667 Steve Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 667 Steve Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 667 Steve Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 667 Steve Drive SW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Sutton
2965 Peachtree Avenue Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305
Myrtle Street Apartments
921 Myrtle St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Alexander at The District
1750 Commerce Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Ashley Collegetown
387 Joseph E Lowery Blvd SW
Atlanta, GA 30310
Reserve at Lenox Park Apartments
1200 Reserve Drive
Atlanta, GA 30319
Bass Lofts
1080 Euclid Ave Ne
Atlanta, GA 30307
Radius Cheshire Bridge
2124 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Sierra Village
2615 Oak Shadow Ln NE
Atlanta, GA 30345

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus