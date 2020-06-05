663 Park Drive NE

Amenities

Awesome opportunity to live in the center of it all! This gorgeous Virginia Highland home is just steps to the beltline, Piedmont Park, shops and restaurants. You will not find a better intown location. This updated and well maintained home offers 3 large bedrooms PLUS a large den that could be an additional 4th bedroom, beautiful hardwood floors, nicely renovated bathrooms, nice kitchen with stainless appliances, main level laundry, and flat fenced rear yard. If you are looking for an great rental in the center of it all, this is the one.