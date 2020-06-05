All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 663 Park Drive NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
663 Park Drive NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

663 Park Drive NE

663 Park Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Virginia Highland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

663 Park Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Awesome opportunity to live in the center of it all! This gorgeous Virginia Highland home is just steps to the beltline, Piedmont Park, shops and restaurants. You will not find a better intown location. This updated and well maintained home offers 3 large bedrooms PLUS a large den that could be an additional 4th bedroom, beautiful hardwood floors, nicely renovated bathrooms, nice kitchen with stainless appliances, main level laundry, and flat fenced rear yard. If you are looking for an great rental in the center of it all, this is the one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 663 Park Drive NE have any available units?
663 Park Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 663 Park Drive NE have?
Some of 663 Park Drive NE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 663 Park Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
663 Park Drive NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 663 Park Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 663 Park Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 663 Park Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 663 Park Drive NE does offer parking.
Does 663 Park Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 663 Park Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 663 Park Drive NE have a pool?
No, 663 Park Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 663 Park Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 663 Park Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 663 Park Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 663 Park Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emory Point
855 Emory Point Drive
Atlanta, GA 30329
Spectrum on Spring
1270 Spring Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
Sorelle
2399 Parkland Dr
Atlanta, GA 30324
Avana Lenox
925 Canterbury Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Glen Lake
6901 Glenlake NE
Atlanta, GA 30328
The Pointe at Lenox Park
1900 N Druid Hills Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Magnolia Vinings
2151 Cumberland Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Landing Square
3378 Greenbriar Pkwy SW
Atlanta, GA 30331

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus