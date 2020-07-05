All apartments in Atlanta
660 Utoy Circle Southwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

660 Utoy Circle Southwest

660 Utoy Circle Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

660 Utoy Circle Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Ridgecrest Forest

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 660 Utoy Circle Southwest have any available units?
660 Utoy Circle Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 660 Utoy Circle Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
660 Utoy Circle Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 660 Utoy Circle Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 660 Utoy Circle Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 660 Utoy Circle Southwest offer parking?
No, 660 Utoy Circle Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 660 Utoy Circle Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 660 Utoy Circle Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 660 Utoy Circle Southwest have a pool?
No, 660 Utoy Circle Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 660 Utoy Circle Southwest have accessible units?
No, 660 Utoy Circle Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 660 Utoy Circle Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 660 Utoy Circle Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 660 Utoy Circle Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 660 Utoy Circle Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

