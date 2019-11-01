All apartments in Atlanta
660 Thomasville Boulevard SE

660 Thomasville Boulevard Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

660 Thomasville Boulevard Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Thomasville Heights

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Atlanta Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 660 Thomasville Boulevard SE have any available units?
660 Thomasville Boulevard SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 660 Thomasville Boulevard SE have?
Some of 660 Thomasville Boulevard SE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 660 Thomasville Boulevard SE currently offering any rent specials?
660 Thomasville Boulevard SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 660 Thomasville Boulevard SE pet-friendly?
No, 660 Thomasville Boulevard SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 660 Thomasville Boulevard SE offer parking?
No, 660 Thomasville Boulevard SE does not offer parking.
Does 660 Thomasville Boulevard SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 660 Thomasville Boulevard SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 660 Thomasville Boulevard SE have a pool?
No, 660 Thomasville Boulevard SE does not have a pool.
Does 660 Thomasville Boulevard SE have accessible units?
No, 660 Thomasville Boulevard SE does not have accessible units.
Does 660 Thomasville Boulevard SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 660 Thomasville Boulevard SE has units with dishwashers.

