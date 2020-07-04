All apartments in Atlanta
Location

660 Quaker Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Perkerson

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Renovated, spacious and ideal 3Bed/1Bath home just minutes away from Downtown Atlanta. This home situated in a desirable Center Park Community is within close proximity to classic restaurants like Marr Marr's BBQ and Big Easy Po Boys and Creole Cuisine, major retailers and right off major interstates I-75/I-85 & I-285! Monthly rent is $1,077.00 per month.

Disclosure:
All information is believed to be accurate, but changes to the exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken, and prices and dates may change without notice. Sapir Realty does not lease homes through Craigslist or other classified advertising.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 660 Quaker Street Southwest have any available units?
660 Quaker Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 660 Quaker Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
660 Quaker Street Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 660 Quaker Street Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 660 Quaker Street Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 660 Quaker Street Southwest offer parking?
No, 660 Quaker Street Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 660 Quaker Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 660 Quaker Street Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 660 Quaker Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 660 Quaker Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 660 Quaker Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 660 Quaker Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 660 Quaker Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 660 Quaker Street Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 660 Quaker Street Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 660 Quaker Street Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

