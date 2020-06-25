659 Kennesaw Avenue Ne

Amenities

Two-story renovated brick bungalow in walking distance to Ponce City Market. Features high ceilings, some rooms freshly painted, hardwoods, period details, crown base molding, separate living room, decorative fireplace, French doors to large dining room, lots of natural light. Original butlers pantry, small kitchen with stainless appliances, basement with washer, dryer and storage. Half bathroom, bonus room on main, upper with 3 decent sized bedrooms, renovated full bathroom, plenty of closet space. No housing vouchers, great rental history, 2.5 times verifiable income.