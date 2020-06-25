All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

659 Kennesaw Avenue Ne

659 Kennesaw Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

659 Kennesaw Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Two-story renovated brick bungalow in walking distance to Ponce City Market. Features high ceilings, some rooms freshly painted, hardwoods, period details, crown base molding, separate living room, decorative fireplace, French doors to large dining room, lots of natural light. Original butlers pantry, small kitchen with stainless appliances, basement with washer, dryer and storage. Half bathroom, bonus room on main, upper with 3 decent sized bedrooms, renovated full bathroom, plenty of closet space. No housing vouchers, great rental history, 2.5 times verifiable income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 659 Kennesaw Avenue Ne have any available units?
659 Kennesaw Avenue Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 659 Kennesaw Avenue Ne have?
Some of 659 Kennesaw Avenue Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 659 Kennesaw Avenue Ne currently offering any rent specials?
659 Kennesaw Avenue Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 659 Kennesaw Avenue Ne pet-friendly?
No, 659 Kennesaw Avenue Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 659 Kennesaw Avenue Ne offer parking?
Yes, 659 Kennesaw Avenue Ne offers parking.
Does 659 Kennesaw Avenue Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 659 Kennesaw Avenue Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 659 Kennesaw Avenue Ne have a pool?
No, 659 Kennesaw Avenue Ne does not have a pool.
Does 659 Kennesaw Avenue Ne have accessible units?
No, 659 Kennesaw Avenue Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 659 Kennesaw Avenue Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 659 Kennesaw Avenue Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
